While pupils are being encouraged to study hard and perform at their best, experts suggest that parents and guardians need to play a crucial role in ensuring that this high-stress time is managed smoothly.
Last year’s overall matric pass rate stood at 78.2%, while the Western Cape registered an 81.5% pass.
According to Dr Gillian Mooney, Dean of Academic Development and Support at the Independent Institute of Education, parents and guardians play a significant role in ensuring children perform optimally when exam stress and anxiety can be overwhelming.
“By tackling this challenge together with your child, you could support, rather than hand out further challenges leading up to the exam,” she said.