Top cop Charl Kinnear ‘was on my payroll’ - Nafiz Modack

ALLEGED underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has alleged that late top cop Charl Kinnear was on his payroll. Modack made the allegations yesterday following the court appearance of Zane Killian who has been charged with Kinnear’s murder. Kinnear was shot and killed outside his home in an alleged hit earlier this month. Killian is believed to have traced Kinnear through his phone. Modack said: “There is a case about this. He (Kinnear) was on my payroll for return of my firearms.” “I hope they find his (Kinnear) killers and they need to do so urgently, they need to look at his close friends,” said Modack.

Kinnear’s wife Nicolette dismissed these claims and said: “All the other investigations indicate that he (Modack) is still trying to get his stuff back. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Killian’s instructing attorney, Eric Breyer, said the allegations against Kinnear were just rumours.

Killian made his third appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court yesterday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of communication. The matter was set to be moved to a regional court for safety and security reasons but a court had not been allocated.

“My client has been in custody for the past 17 days and proceedings for a bail application have not started, his Constitutional rights are being infringed on,” said Breyer.

The National Prosecuting Authority said they would oppose bail should the defence bring an application.

The defence handed in exhibits which showed Killian is an investigator registered with the Private Security Industry Regulation (PSiRA), allowing him to track and trace.

The Mandate of PSIRA derives from the Private Security Industry Regulation Act 56 of 2001.

Mike Bolhuis, a private investigator, said: “If that facet of the hit that was ordered and constructed wasn’t executed by the track and tracer, the hit wouldn’t have taken place, so therefore that in itself is a crime.

“However, on a case where private information is tracked and traced without the person’s consent, it is illegal. You need to have the person’s consent always it must be an agreement and if you do track and trace information in the digital field, you need a specific document from the police and there must be a court order,” said Bolhuis.

On Thursday, residents signed a petition, created by the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum, calling for bail to be denied for Killian, who was remanded until October 14.