Train vandalism to cost Metrorail R20 000

Cape Town – Metrorail has opened a case of malicious damage to property after one of its trains was stoned by a group of youths. It wasn’t long after Metrorail announced the resumption of train services between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town stations.

The incident happened yesterday at Steenberg Station where the train was on its way to Fish Hoek Station. Metrorail said the stoning caused damage to the side window of the driver’s cabin which will have to be replaced. More damage could have been caused and commuters hurt but fortunately in this case that did not happen.

Acting Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said Metrorail activated all its leaders to the ground to see whether they could get to the bottom of vandalism. The cost of the vandalism is estimated to be about R20 000. She said was an indication the cost of vandalism cumulatively had a negative impact on the cost of upkeep to and running the service.

‘’These are taxpayers’ monies, Metrorail Western Cape is only managing the asset, it is not owning. “The asset belongs to the people of the Western Cape and of South Africa. “It is therefore incumbent upon community leaders, parents and everybody involved wherever the trains are going past to be vigilant and take ownership of the asserts they desperately need to form part of a holistic public transportation system in the Western Cape,’’ Zenani said.

Metrorail said it relentlessly pursued the perpetrators of such vandalism. According to the provincial police, the unknown suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi said, ‘’circumstances surrounding this incident are currently being investigated and incidents of this nature are a threat to the society and therefore perpetrators should be dealt with accordingly“.

“Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.’’ Metrorail is in the process of reinstating services across all its lines. Extensive repair work has been done to various Metrorail assets due to vandalism.

“The stoning of trains adds another layer of difficulty in delivering services and is therefore intolerable to Metrorail. “We maintain a hawkish stance against such acts of senseless behaviour towards government assets managed by Metrorail,’’ said Zenani. Metrorail appeals to local parents, leadership and authorities to protect the people’s assets.