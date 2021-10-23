Trauma numbers on the increase with 38 gunshot wounds over a weekend and 351 stabbings
Cape Town - Just weeks after lockdown restrictions were adjusted to level one, the Western Cape Health Department is already seeing an increase in the number of trauma cases.
The department confirmed that in just over a weekend, their staff had seen 1 258 trauma cases, 38 of these were gunshot wounds, 351 were the result of stabbings, 281 were blunt assault cases and 139 due to motor vehicle accidents.