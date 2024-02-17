Trial of five suspects accused of killing SANDF spook to start next year

Cape Town - A group of alleged killers accused of kidnapping and murdering a SANDF soldier who worked in Military Intelligence are set to go on trial in January next year. After years of delays, the group, who are allegedly behind the horrific death of Sergeant Michael Njomane, returned to the Western Cape High Court yesterday, when they were informed of the trial date.

Njomane was hijacked and stabbed to death. His body was placed inside the boot of his Hyundai Accent on August 18, 2019. He had been deployed to Cape Town as part of Operation Lockdown, which was rolled out on the Cape Flats. The police later arrested Theodore Loggenberg, Rashaad Collier, Nurudien Collier, Karriem Collier and Marquen Olivier. The men now face a slew of charges including kidnapping, robbery, attempted murder and murder. According to the indictment, the day before he was killed Njomane was driving his car along Hindle Road.

The State alleges the group ambushed the soldier and robbed him. They allegedly then kidnapped him and drove to various locations in Cape Town. “The accused drove the deceased around, taking him to various places in the Cape Peninsula against his will and deprived him of his freedom of movement. His kidnapping continued until the early hours of Sunday morning, 18 August 2019,” the indictment says. They allegedly withdrew R2 000 from his bank account and then proceeded to Sir Lowry’s Pass where they attempted to strangle him to death.

“The deceased was taken to an area near Sir Lowry’s Pass where he was attacked with the intention to kill him. The attack stopped when a member of the public intervened.” After failing to kill Njomane, they took him to Mfuleni. The group are charged with the death of Sergeant Michael Njomane, 41, who was hijacked and stabbed to death before being thrown into the boot of his Hyundai Accent on 18 August 2019. Picture: supplied Here they allegedly kicked, strangled and stabbed him before placing him in the boot of the vehicle and setting it alight.

During proceedings yesterday it was revealed that after a four-year wait, a trial date had been set for January 27 as this was the earliest available date. In an interview with the Weekend Argus in November 2021, Loggenberg said: “I am wrongfully accused and the truth will come out. “I have never killed anyone or robbed anyone.”

He claimed to have only met the deceased once and did not know him. “I only met him once and I was busy driving and had stopped at the robot and thought he needed help. Now I am here for something I did not do.” Loggenberg is the owner of Eyethu Civil Engineering Company, which was forced to close its doors after he was arrested.