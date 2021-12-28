Two boys shot in Lavender Hill drive-by shooting

Cape Town – Two young boys aged 15 and 14-years-old were shot in a drive-by shooting in Lavender Hill yesterday. The 15-year-old boy died on the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital. According to sources, the boys were standing with other children in Stone Court when shooters opened fire from their vehicle.

“It could be gang-related,” said Gavin Walbrugh from the local CPF. “They are kids and were caught in the crossfire, it is sad what happened but at the moment we do not have the full details. As the CPF we condemn the shooting at the possible strong terms and we are calling for more boots on the ground from the local authorities to prevent further shootings,” he said. Walbrugh said they did not have a quiet festive season as there were shootings happening around Steenberg and Lavender Hill.

“Luckily there were no fatalities in all the shootings and there were shootings over the weekend, too,” he said. Following the shooting in Stone Court, news quickly spread on social media, with people saying four children were shot. Walbrugh has called for people to stop sharing unverified information, as it creates panic. “Unfortunately, some people thrive on sharing fake news. We are pleading with communities to work with us and stop sharing the fake screenshots of four children shot, as it is untrue,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said Steenberg police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder after the shooting. “The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related,” Van Wyk said. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.