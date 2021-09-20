Two dead in Wesbank just hours after Nyanga incident leaves three killed

Cape Town - Two 18-year-old men were shot and killed in separate incidents within minutes of each other in Wesbank. Police who were called to the scene on Sunday, in Kasaba Street just after 6.20pm found the first victim with a gunshot to the head. It’s suspected that the incident may be gang related.

The second incident took place in Fireberg Street at 6.50pm with another 18-year-old man being fatally shot outside a shop. Police spokesperson, W/O Joseph Swartbooi said arrests were yet to be made in both murders. “Upon arrival at the address in Kasaba Street , they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his head. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is possibly gang related. Regarding the second muder, Swaartbooi said: “At 6:50pm police rushed to Fireberg Street in Wesbank. Upon arrival they found the body of an unknown man lying in the shop who sustained a gunshot wound. “The victim, an 18 year old man, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown.

Mfuleni Police are investigating both cases. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The killings came a day after five people were shot, three of them dead, in Nyanga on Saturday.

Police said that gunmen opened fire from a taxi just after 2pm at four people who were standing at a corner along Situlo Street, Nyanga, Crossroads. A fifth person, a woman who had been standing outside her home, was wounded by a stray bullet. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said they were yet to determine the motive for the Nyanga shooting. The shooting incidents came just days after Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomed 250 Leap Officers deployed to help with crime in hotspots and to be ready for the festive season.

“It is envisaged that the officers will be ready for deployment to enhance visible policing in crime hotspots on the Cape Flats in mid-December, in time for the summer holidays,” he said. “This, amidst arguments for greater provincial policing powers from the Western Cape Government. “To date, 721 law enforcement officers and 110 Leap Commanders have already been deployed.

“The additional 250 officers will bring the total number of officers deployed to 1081. “Leap Officers work to increase visible policing in the identified crime hotspots in the Metro.” Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde added that the aim was to make communities safer and to fight violence.