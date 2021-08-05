Two killed in alleged extortion-related shooting outside Guguletu detective station

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that according to reports, two men driving in a Toyota Tazz were chased by three unknown suspects from NY 121 in a Toyota Avanza. When they came near NY 125, the suspects dragged the victims out of their vehicle and shot them in the street, outside the detective station, which is seperate to the police station.

Cape Town - The protection fee terror continues after two charges of murder are being investigated by the Gugulethu police after a shooing incident that took place in front of the Gugulethu detective station on Tuesday.

“The victims, aged 33 and 34, sustained gunshot wounds to their head and were found lying in the road away from the vehicle in which they were travelling. The suspects fled the scene while the victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” said Swartbooi.

Gugulethu police station’s Colonel AS Moreku said that it was believed to be a protection fee dispute where Guptas groups were fighting for territory.

“The challenge to defeat these crimes starts with the correct information being given to us. Most of the time it is hard to get information because the community members' lives are at risk themselves, however we are doing our utmost best to get to the bottom of it all and once we get the perpetrators we aim to leave no stone unturned,” said Moreku.