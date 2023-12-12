Two sisters reunited after 63 years

Two sisters who saw one another 63 years ago have been reunited after living 744 kilometres from one another for over six decades. This is thanks to the determination and humanity of the organisation Track n Trace and the resilience of the sister’s family friend, Johanna Sthutte who lives in Port Elizabeth.

The family reunion is an early birthday gift for Fredericka Hoffman, 78, who celebrates her 79th birthday on December 14 and will meet relatives she has never met before. Hoffman is also set to meet her brother Johnny who is also in his seventies. Fredericka Hoffman, 78, holds her bus ticket before she boarded the bus to meet her sister Mabel Hoffman, 72 in Port Elizabeth after 63 years. The family was reunited thanks to Track n Trace Teams who were present when she boarded the bus. A week ago, Fredericka Hoffman, who has suffered three strokes was placed on a bus to Port Elizabeth after generous donations from the Track n Trace and was treated to lunch with the team.

The team is a group of volunteers who dedicate themselves in finding missing persons and reuniting families. The sisters, Fredericka and Mable Hoffman, 72, were just children when they saw one another last. Hoffman was 16 and Mable, nine and both attended a convent school.

Fredericka Hoffman had boarded a taxi to George and later Cape Town and was never seen by her family again until now. It had been Sthutte who had recognised Hoffman’s face on a Whatsapp status and immediately knew it was Mabel’s long lost sister. “I am a family friend of Mabel’s and when I saw this post on Whatsapp that this woman in Cape Town is looking for her family in PE, I knew it must be her sister,” explained Sthutte.

“I made contact with Chaz Thomas of Track n Trace and then it was confirmed it was the two sisters who saw one another more than 50 years ago. “Mabel told me that they were at a convent when they were children and that Fredericka had left for George and then Cape Town but that no one knew where she was.” It had also been the intervention of Jeremy Carelse who searched for Fredericka Hoffman on the streets of Grassy Park where she had been living with a woman in a flat.

“When the sisters spoke to one another for the first time, Fredericka didn’t at first recognise Mabel because they were just children when they saw one another last. “But when Mabel began mentioning the other siblings' names, there were tears and I began to cry. “This is why Track n Trace does this work, to bring families together especially in times like this when it is Christmas, it is an amazing feeling and moment to witness.”

She explained the family had never forgotten Fredericka and had also searched for her at one stage. “I was nine-years-old when I saw her for the last time and it was my oldest sister who said that she had left for George and then Cape Town but we did not know where she was, even now I did not know until I was told Grassy Park,’ she said. “She will be 79 next week but she says she is 80. She said she had three strokes and that she was given no medical care in Cape Town.

“She is my sister and I will take care of her. I took her to the clinic the other day but they were closed. We do need a wheelchair for her. “I have children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren now and she has met them, I am unsure if she had children of her own.” Fredericka is not able to converse properly but said she was happy to be back home and that she misses walking now.