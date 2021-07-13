UCT student graduates after coming to SA with only R500

A UCT student from Namibia will finally graduate this week after she first came to the country with only R500. Aune Angobe will graduate with an MSc Molecular and Cell Biology degree after achieving over 95% for her course.

She was raised by her grandparents in Ongongo village. She said she was privileged to have grandparents who had always known the value of education. “I attended primary and secondary school in the northern part of Namibia under their tender care. Throughout my schooling journey I’d always enjoyed science subjects, and I have no doubt that I was a scientist from birth.

“Despite my poor family background, I studied hard and matriculated with good grades. In 2013, I was granted admission to the University of Namibia for an honours degree programme in science (microbiology), which was funded by a government loan,” she said. After completing her undergraduate studies in 2017 she never had any plans of studying further, but that all changed in 2018. Angobe said she started growing a strong feeling for furthering her studies and searched for opportunities in numerous universities in Namibia and South Africa.

She he was admitted at UCT for her MSc in Molecular and Cell Biology, however funding was her biggest obstacle. “I remember clearly that when I arrived in Cape Town, I did not have funds for my accommodation and living expenses. I had only R500. “I was accommodated by a friend where I stayed for about two weeks. During this period, my supervisor, my friend and I were constantly worried about how I was going to survive,” she said.

Angobe said she then decided to approach student housing where she cried her lungs out to put her plea across, and was eventually given accommodation. She said she always felt like an outsider coming from a foreign country and struggled with the language barrier and being away from her support system. Angobe added, “My advice to others going through the same experience is that persistence is key. Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. So don’t give up. To current students, self-confidence is key. Always believe in yourself and keep pushing, no matter the circumstances.”