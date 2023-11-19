Uncertainty around softball: Fraternity uncertain about its future after it was placed under administration

There is fear for the future of softball in the city after the Cape Town Softball Association (CTSA) was placed under administration. The association has more than 50 senior men’s and women’s teams and several junior teams.

The body is on the brink of becoming non-existent after the Western Cape Softball Association (WCSA) placed it under administration two months ago. The WCSA found that the CTSA was not complying with the constitution, disregarded the WCSA’s directives and oversight and was poorly governed. However, the CTSA said that placing it under administration was a tactical misdirection of power as they weren’t allowed to represent their case.

Teams belonging to the association held a picket in the parking area of the Turfhall Softball Stadium on Wednesday, to support the CTSA in its bid to be found compliant with the WSCA. United: Teams belonging to the Cape Town Softball Association picketing in the parking area of the Turfhall Softball Stadium. Picture: Byron Lukas. Carolyn Inglis, the CTSA chairperson, said they risked losing their membership. “We have already been impacted by Covid-19 and now that we got our feet on the ground, the rug has been pulled out under our feet again,” Inglis said.

CTSA chairperson Carolyn Inglis. Picture: Byron Lukas The administration process means the CTSA can longer be led by an exco, and the WCSA has full control over the decision making. Secretary-general Karen Blanchard said members were working behind the scenes to restore the CTSA. “A lot of the clubs don’t know what we are doing behind the scenes; we are fighting constantly to get back the CTSA and let the sport grow again,” Blanchard said.

The CTSA has appealed against the WCSA’s decision and initiated the legal route in their bid to regain full control of the association. Bennet Bailey, the WCSA administrator, said he had given the CTSA a roadmap that would take it out of administration. “That is just for them to understand their constitution. We are on our way now to get them out of administration,” Bailey said.

Bennet Bailey, the WCSA administrator. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) An election meeting will take place on February 6, 2024 to determine the the CTSA’s future. “When that election takes place, I will then give that to Western Cape and tell them that these guys are now compliant with everything and here is the representation,” Bailey said. Softball is predominantly played by women, and placing the CTSA under administration has been criticised by the women’s teams.