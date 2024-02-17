‘Unclaimed’ reward for the death of a city official

Cape Town - One year has passed since City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed. However, the R1 million reward offered for information has still not been claimed. The 48-year-old, who the City’s Environmental Affairs Department employed, was gunned down on February 16 last year while inspecting the Delft Symphony Way housing project site.

The R500m City housing project was meant to accommodate 3 300 beneficiaries, some of the most vulnerable in the metro, including from Blikkiesdorp. Kloppers was shot multiple times while sitting in a white BMW by gunmen believed to be on foot. Kloppers died at the scene while her colleague was left injured. Before the fatal shooting, the housing project had been the scene of a petrol bombing and another shooting just the previous week.

The City offered a reward of R100 000 for any information but, with the assistance of a private donor, the amount was increased to R1m. Wendy Kloppers, was gunned down near the Delft housing site earlier this year, he started to scrutinise various contractors. Picture: Leon Knipe Wendy Kloppers, was gunned down near the Delft housing site earlier this year, he started to scrutinise various contractors. Picture: Leon Knipe Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis made this announcement weeks after the incident, stating that he had been contacted by a private donor who had generously offered to help increase the incentive. “We have a clear message for the public, the Delft community, and the future beneficiaries of this housing project: help us find these thugs, and help us protect this housing project so that it is not derailed,” Hill-Lewis said.

A year after Kloppers’ death, the City is still calling on the public to come forward with information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder. The City confirmed on Wednesday to the Weekend Argus that the investigation into the officer’s death is still ongoing. “The investigation is still ongoing and we call on the public to use our anonymous tip-off line (0800 11 0077) if they have any information related to the case. The City will pay a reward for any information that leads to an arrest,” the City said.

A year after Kloppers’ death, the City is still calling on the public to come forward with information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder. Picture: Leon Knipe Wendy’s widower, Raelton Kloppers, declined to comment when Weekend Argus reached out to him on Friday. Meanwhile, as the City continues to investigate Klopper’s death, two men from Khayelitsha are being charged with murder for their alleged involvement in the assassination of another City official, Bongeka Bidi. Bidi, a 41-year-old Environmental Health official, was shot several times while she was parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner at the Strand municipal building on the morning of January 10.