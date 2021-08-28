Undertaker detained for months in Mozambique, back home

Undertakers across South Africa formed support group and raised R50 000 CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town undertaker, who was detained for four months in Mozambique after he was accused of being a mule and hiding the drugs inside coffins and later charged with enticement and instigation of illegal immigration, is back home after a R50 000 fine was paid by fellow undertakers across South Africa.

Patrick Lunguza, 56, of Hillview near Lavender Hill, told Weekend Argus during an exclusive interview how he had been left to fight for freedom, being neglected and forgotten by the South African government, who he now intends taking to task. Lunga Ngqengelele, media liaison officer for the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation previously said the department was aware of the arrest and that the High Commission in Mozambique is rendering consular assistance to the detainee. Patrick Lunguza reunited with his wife Lindi Zwedala. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) This week, Ngqengelele said they were bound by regulation and legislation not to interfere with the processes of foreign countries when South Africans were detained inside their prisons and were satisfied he was back home.

“We were made aware of Mr Lunguza’s case from the beginning and as we previously stated, we do not interfere with foreign countries laws and procedures. “We are pleased to hear that Mr Lunguza is back in the country.” But Lunguza and his family said they had received no assistance from the department.

He was later found guilty on the charge of enticement and instigation of illegal immigration and his vehicle and trailer impounded. He was given the option to stay behind bars for two years and six months or pay an admission of guilt fine of R50 000. Undertakers across South Africa formed the support group and hashtag #FreeLunguza, hosted a march and raised R50 000 to free him.

During his arrest, Cristovalo Gemo, the consul-general of the Republic of Mozambique in Cape Town told Weekend Argus they had been informed about Lunguza’s case and had written a letter to their government, in Mozambique, to determine what had happened. Lunguza was detained in prison in Mozambique for four months and was at first accused of being a drug mule and hiding the drugs inside coffins. He was later charged for aiding foreign nationals to travel without documentation and cross the border. He had to pay an admission fine of R50 000 though innocent he said as the person's with him was family of the deceased. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) Lunguza made headlines in March after he was arrested by police in Tete in Mozambique, while he had been transporting the bodies of five Malawian nationals to their mother country for repatriation. On June 26, after four months of imprisonment, Lunguza was found guilty and showed Weekend Argus copies of his charge sheet and court documentation which had to be transcribed.

He said it was only after the fine was paid, that he met a woman from the South African Embassy for the first time. “The money was raised by undertakers across South Africa, many who had families of their own, I have never met them and I am so grateful for what they did for me and my family. “I arranged a flight and eventually travelled via Nelspruit where I had been taken to with the assistance of the Embassy who arranged that my passport be stamped as I had overstayed my stay there. “In Nelspruit I was accompanied by a group of undertakers whom I had never met before. They escorted me and I travelled via Johannesburg to home.”

Lunguza said: “I am disappointed in the South African government because they did nothing to help me or my family and I will not be leaving it like this.” Patrick’s wife, Lindi Zwedala who rallied for his return, breathed a sigh of relief. “I had been to the embassy and was told they could not help me,” she said. “I am so grateful to everyone, the undertakers who saw that family had something to eat.”

South African Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen told Weekend Argus he was aware of Lungunza case and would advise him to approach the Human Rights Commission and the Mozambique Embassy. “When you travel into a foreign country with bodies, you passport and papers must be in order,” said Nissen. “In this case, Mr Lunguza’s passport entitled him some form of protection by the embassy. It must be remembered that the laws of the country where the person is detained needs to be respected especially if there is criminal or illegal acts that were.