Underworld figures in alleged conspiracies of murder, money, guns and corruption

Cape Town - An indictment detailing the State’s case against alleged underworld giants Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and 13 others, showcases 38 serious charges involving conspiracy, guns, gangs, dirty police, incitement to kill security guards at top clubs in the city, to underworld figures and former rugby players and murder playing out like a movie scene.

Controversial businessman Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Andre Naude and 12 others, including a Sea Point detective, made an appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court earlier this week.

Alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and businessman Mark Lifman are facing charges

An additional accused, who is no longer listed due to his death, was William “Red” Stevens, the alleged leader of the 27’s gang, who was murdered earlier this year.

The matter was postponed to August 6 for pre-trial proceedings and possible trial between February 28 and March 24, 2022.

120120. Cape Town. Andre Naude, named as one of the accused. pic by Michael Walker

The State is set to prove that with the aid of the 27’s gang, the accused conspired to murder “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein inside his home in Constantia in August 2017.

Wainstein had illegally distributed steroids as far as Dublin, and had spent time in prison.

Adding to this in detailed court papers, the State alleges a list of charges ranging from the conspiracy to commit public violence, contravention of the firearms act, contravention of the intimidation act, defeating or obstructing the ends of justice, corruption by accepting a benefit, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, incitement to commit murder, possession of unlicensed ammunition, murder and acquisition, possession or use of the proceeds of unlawful activities during organised crime.

The States alleges that during the period of April to November 2017, the group aided and encouraged and instigated criminal activity in areas such as Sea Point, Cape Town, Camps Bay, Kraaifontein, Plattekloof, Belhar, Mitchells Plain and Constantia.

The State further alleges that at various times and places, such as Cubana, Coco bar, Club 31, The Grand Africa Cafe and Mavericks, the accused intimidated or threatened club personnel and disturbed public peace. This list also includes food outlets such as McDonalds in N1 City and Sea Point by performing acts of intimidation under the firearm controls act.

The State also details the alleged corruption and actions to defeat the ends of justice by a Sea Point detective, Wayne Henderson, and alleges that the police officer did not collect a firearm which had to be examined for fingerprint testing via the forensic laboratory. He was accused of assisting an accused with a warning statement and disposing of material evidence, as well as warning a suspect of a warrant, leading to failure in arresting the suspect, namely Matthew Breef.

The State also alleges Henderson accepted R100 000 to perform an dishonest investigation and assist the accused.

Also in April 2017, near Killarney Gardens, Tafelsig and Mitchells Plain, he allegedly conspired to kill two persons named in court papers and who cannot be identified publicly.

Listed also are attempted murders at Cafe Caprice in Camps Bay in April 2017, by shooting persons with a firearm.

The incitement to commit murder charge relates to an incident on May 4, 2017, at Lido Bar Cafe in Cape Town, where they allegedly instigated the murder of security personnel at Coco Bar, Cape Town, and Cubana, Greenpoint, and also includes an attempted murder charge.

The list of unlicensed firearms allegedly found in their possession includes a .22 long rifle calibre Pietro Beretta model 71 semi-automatic pistol.

Wainstein’s murder is also included in the court papers.

An additional charge of money laundering states that the accused, in the district of Bellville, used or possessed cash payments of R220 000, being used for unlawful purposes.

Count 34 alleges Lifman incited to commit the murders of two underworld figures such as Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacque Cronje, Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields, Emile Goodley and James Dalton.

The accused are out on bail.

Weekend Argus