Unfinished Foreshore bridge not forgotten

Cape Town -The City has confirmed that the 40 year old Unfinished Bridge on the Foreshore has not been forgotten on their budget and future planning as they are working towards a solution. Last year former Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula responded to parliamentary questions about the bridge and the plans.

He said the predicted cost of completing the freeway would be R1.8 billion. Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said a proposed budget and cost could not be predicted as yet and commented on Mbalula’s estimation and that plans were being sited. “R1,8 billion was the cost estimate to construct and complete the Foreshore freeway system as envisaged in 2003 and in 2003 prices,” he said.

“It's too early in the design process to indicate whether this cost estimate is still relevant or not. “The city is still investigating alternative transport solutions for the Foreshore precinct which will integrate urban design, land use and transport needs for this precinct. “The city will communicate these options in due course, once these solutions are further developed and tested.”

The Foreshore Freeway bridge has received the iconic name as the “unfinished bridge,” which has become the location of many movies and advertisement scenes. It has also become a hub for the homeless. The design of the bridge began in the 1960s and in the 1970s the construction started but due to budget constraints it ended in 1977.

One of the city’s Engineer’s at the time, Solomon “Solly” Simon Morris, proposed that the Eastern and Western Boulevards and the highway, allow for circulation and less noise pollution and would accommodate the exit and entrance. The incomplete section was proposed to be the Eastern Boulevard Highway in Cape Town. According to research on the bridge, many myths circulated that there were errors with the calculation of how the two ends would meet.

Quintas added that the city was still investigating options which include the future plans for the existing bridges. He said they were fully aware of vagrants living on the bridge and that they were not aware of any vandalism or theft to the infrastructure. Mbalula also stated that the earliest the bridge could be completed would be in 2030 to 2031.

During 2018, the city opened a Request for Proposals (RFP) and this was later cancelled after they were advised legally. The process was cancelled because of problems with the procurement process of the RFP. During an interview, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city had a vision to complete the bridge.