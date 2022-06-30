Update: Former police officer in the dock for Somerset Hospital murders as State receives some outstanding reports

Cape Town - The former police officer charged with the murders of a cop and two patients at Somerset West made his second appearance in court since the incident occurred and heard that certain reports were now available to the State. Jean-Paul Malgas, 38, may not be identified via photographs and has been deemed a possible danger while out in public and will be shackled and handcuffed when he walks into the dock at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today.

Malgas is facing three charges of murder, the illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery. He is also expected to be part of an identity parade. Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority informed the media that the State had thus far received vital evidence such as the post mortem of one victim including witness statements.

While DNA reports, ballistic reports and the identity parade were still outstanding including more statements and two more post mortems. Malgas himself appeared to be in good health after consulting with his lawyer who requested that he brought to court at his next appearance for consultation purposes: “Jean-Paul Carl Malgas, 39, appeared via the AVR at Cape Town Magistrates Court this morning. “His case was postponed for further investigation until August 12 2022.

“Advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem advised the court that DNA reports, prima residue report, two post mortem reports (the State has received only one so far), witness statements (the State has received between 4&5 statements so far), ballistic reports and the identity parade were still outstanding. “The accused told the court that his health was getting better as he was taking treatment. His lawyer requested that he be physically present in court at the next appearance as he needed to consult with his client.” Malgas was arrested at New Somerset Hospital in May during an incident where he allegedly grabbed the firearm of Sea Point police officer Constable Donay Phillips who had been guarding an injured man he had brought into the surgical ward.

It is believed Malgas grabbed Phillips’ firearm and shot him in the head, and later turned the gun on two patients who were close in proximity. One of the patients was Geret Carolus, 48, of Tafelsig, who had been scheduled to undergo an amputation of one of his legs and also suffered from bipolar disorder. A nurse inside the ward had managed to convince Malgas to hand over his firearm and then sedated him so that he could be handcuffed and taken away by police.

Malgas had formerly been stationed at Hopefield Police Station. It is alleged he was involved in a stabbing incident in Vredenberg during a domestic issue, and was wounded during the altercation and was taken to hospital. Malgas has since declined to apply for bail.

Ntabazalila said Malgas is charged with three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery. “This case follows a fatal shooting at New Somerset Hospital. At his last appearance, the accused told the court that he is not going to apply for bail. “The prosecutor, Advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem, advised the court that the State will oppose bail as the accused is charged under Schedule 6.

“The court ordered the media and members of the public not to take pictures of the accused as an identity parade still needed to be conducted. “The State also advised the court that it is still waiting for post mortem reports, ballistic reports and witness statements. “The accused appeared in leg shackles and handcuffs.

“The court was informed a decision was taken in the interest of safety considering the crime the accused has committed.” In a separate court matter, a man charged with a mass shooting, which took place in Asla Camp, also known as Marikana, is expected to make an appearance at the Tulbagh Magistrates’ Court this morning. The NPA said the man is believed to have shot and killed four people who were standing around a bonfire and that a fifth victim had survived.