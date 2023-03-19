UPDATE: Liquidator Cloete Murray follows son Thomas to the grave after a suspected hit

Cape Town - Well-known liquidator Cloete Murray passed away on Sunday morning hours after he was shot in what appears to be a hit, authorities said. Weekend Argus last night reported that Murray, Bosasa liquidator, was wounded and his son, Thomas killed, while they were driving in a white Toyota SUV on the N1 north in Midrand on Saturday afternoon.

Cloete Murray was rushed to hospital while his 28-year-old son, Thomas, died on the scene. “The second victim on yesterday’s shooting at Midrand unfortunately succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning. The Police will now be investigating two counts of murder,” said police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello. “The two men were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot, while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital,” said Sello.

“The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage.” Solidarity Union’s Gideon du Plessis, who is a close friend of Murray and also the family’s spokesperson, told the Weekend Argus just after 7am this morning that Murray “just passed away”. Murray had been shot in the head and the bullet was lodged in his brain.

“There is a reason that he is the most prominent liquidator in South Africa ... that's why Solidarity made use of his services too. He is a giant in the industry. It’s tragic. I worked closely with them," said Du Plessis. The 900-page Zondo Commission report on Bosasa contained a long list of those who should be investigated for organised crime, corruption and fraud. In August, the Weekend Argus reported that Jared Watson, the nephew of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, had challenged the appointment of Sechaba Trust’s Murray as liquidator.

Sechaba Trust was in recent years also awarded the liquidation of commercial airline operator Comair. The Weekend Argus also reported that Mathole Motshekga, who was a member of the Judicial Services Commission and is the husband of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, came under scrutiny for allegedly misrepresenting his stake in Sechaba Trust. Motshekga declared that he owned a 20% stake in the company.

However, he owned a 54% stake, according to documents seen by the Weekend Argus. According to the company’s share register, Motshekga has been a major shareholder since 2011. But in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 parliamentary members’ interest register Motshekga said he only owned 20%.

Murray previously told the Weekend Argus that Motshekga had not misled Parliament over his shareholding. In an affidavit addressed to the Master of the High Court, seen by the “Weekend Argus”, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi ripped into Sechaba Trust and Motshekga. "I now would like to place into context the occurrences with Cloete Murray and Sechaba, and how the Companies act and Liquidations Act were transgressed by Cloete Murray," read the affidavit.

"It has become apparent to me now that the method, in which I and others have been approached by the liquidators, is not only unethical but illegal. Unfortunately, I was at the time not aware of the process and the legal requirements, nor was I aware that the law was purposefully being broken by Cloete Murray abusing my goodwill in order to tout for business," read the affidavit. In 2019 Gavin Watson, the head of controversial services company Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, died while driving on the R21 as it approaches the airport. At the time, there had been fierce speculation about whether the crash was a straightforward accident, whether it was the result of a heart attack or stroke, or if Watson was murdered. Some have even suggested the accident was staged.