US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief gives a further commitment to fight HIV/Aids infections especially among the young people

Cape Town - The United States President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) has committed to continue with support to the South African government in the fight against HIV infections, especially new infections among young people. This commitment was made during a bilateral meeting between Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and Dr John Nkengasong, the newly appointed Pepfar ambassador and co-ordinator of the United States government activities to combat HIV/Aids globally, at the 24th International Aids Conference in Montreal, Canada.

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the Department of Health, told the Weekend Argus the South African government together with the US government have been working together in the fight against HIV/Aids among other programmes. “The ambassador at large met to strengthen the partnership to ensure we continue to fight HIV infections. This is a commitment to continue the fight,” said Mohale. Both leaders agreed that the fight against HIV infections will remain difficult to win, unless young people are actively involved, capacitated and participate in the development of interventions and policies to fight the spread of the disease, and ensure those who test positive are treated immediately.

Nelson Dlamini, head of communications for the South African National Aids Council, welcomed the decision of ongoing support. “The meeting was an important engagement. The support that was discussed was country support. It is comforting to know because we still need a lot of resources for the HIV response in the country. It is comforting to know that Pepfar is still committed to supporting us and still want to walk hand in hand with us. We are pleased by that bilateral meeting.” Phaahla and Nkengasong have also agreed on a robust sustainability framework to ensure alignment of programmes and continued bilateral partnership to discuss the achievements made through Pepfar support and identify gaps that require attention.