V&A Waterfront backs a joyful sailing adventure for kids

Cape Town: The V&A Waterfront has sponsored sailing boats worth R50 000 to, The Little Optimist Sailing Academy. The academy aims to help children who have either health or socio-economic challenges to overcome physical and mental health hardships, enhancing well-being and quality of life though exposure to the sport of sailing.

It has supported 463 children via the “Sailing Thru Life Programme,” since the opening in April 2022. Donald Kau, V&A Waterfront Head of Communications and spokesperson said they were proud to have partnered with, The Little Optimist Sailing Academy, giving children a safe space to tackle exciting and new challenges that are also fun, right in the heart of the city. “The academy instils hope and helps the children deal with their emotions as they tackle the ebb and flow of the waves. The sponsorship expands the programme to more communities to experience sailing on the waterfront canals safely,” said Kau.

The Little Optimist Sailing Academy & Trust founder, Greg Bertish said through the programme children will learn about the importance of protecting the ocean as well as team work. “The sport of sailing is perceived as elitist; and for many of these children, it’s the first time that 80% have been out on a boat, let alone a sail boat. Most are fearful of the ocean when they arrive. They leave inspired, full of hope, with a love for the ocean and as little sailors,” said Bertish. At the academy they teach them the basics of sailing on the canals and they get to sail their own, Optimist dinghies, on the first day in the water.