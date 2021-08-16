Vearey’s fight to get his job back begins

Cape Town - Former Western Cape head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey’s fight to get his post back after he was sacked has begun with arbitration hearings. The Bargaining Council’s hearing, which started on Monday, is expected to continue until Friday. This was confirmed by Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) provincial manager Pat Raolane.

Vearey, together with Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs and his legal representative, Johann Nortje, met at the Cullinan Hotel, where the proceedings began for arbitration where he wishes to appeal against his dismissal. Vearey was found guilty of misconduct on May 27. This, after a disciplinary hearing which claimed Vearey made degrading Facebook posts focusing on national police commissioner, Khehla Sithole, between December 2020 and February 2021. In a letter leaked to Weekend Argus, Vearey was notified on June 23 that his security detail would be removed by June 30. The letter was signed by Major-General Thembisile Patekile, the acting provincial commissioner.

Raolane said it was too early for them to say anything on the hearings at this stage. “The matter has started today up until Friday and we will give an update after Friday,” he said. Vearey told Weekend Argus he could not comment while the process was underway.