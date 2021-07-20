Vegetable gardens to sustain communities for the future

Cape Town - Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. This proverb aligns with what non-profit organisation Feed the Future for Life vision for communities in the Cape. They plan to do this through education around food and food security.

“We started this project last year just before the pandemic but when it hit we knew we had to start working faster and harder with the communities so they could have food and be involved,” said the founder of Feed the Future for life Geronimo de Klerk. Feed the Future works with youth and communities. To do this they have started a Backabuddy campaign to get in some donations to help with their mission.

“We believe that feeding the youth for the future is one of our biggest missions. Feed the Future has started food gardens all around Cape Town. We do realise that not all communities have access to food, many are facing unemployment and that’s what makes it more difficult for communities to get access to food. That is why Feed The Future wants to ensure that we can support communities with vegetables as well as indigenous plants that we grow in all our food gardens in Cape Town,” said De Klek in his BackaBuddy plea. They want to ensure that all communities they work in as well as other communities get access to healthy organic food straight from all their community food gardens. Feed the Future also provides education around food growing and food planting. “That is why we want to make sure that we can reach our limit so that we can make a success through all of this then we can provide food growers with valuable training and education around seedlings, food growing, nurturing of plants etc. Feed the Future has no funds at all. That is why we think that reaching our limit will feed and educate many communities in Cape Town. We want to make a success out of what we have started and we can only make a success with your support,” said De Klerk.

Tyrelle Barnes said he saw the need in his community and neighbouring communities and decided to make a difference through volunteering. “I am young and I have a future ahead of me. I want the same for the others as well. We are busy now educating public schools in the areas about planting,” said Barnes. Ouma Mavis, who cooks from a garden planted by them in an Elsies River primary school, said she likes the garden as it provides food.