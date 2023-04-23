Violent crimes spills over into Cape Town schools

Parents, learners and teachers are reeling from shock after a gang fight, which spilled over into the school, left two girls injured during the shooting. The alleged rape of a teacher, another robbed at gunpoint and two girls injured by stray bullets during a gang fight which spilled over into a school yard has put the spot light on safety at schools.

A bullet grazed a Grade 1 learner’s head and she was rushed to hospital while a Grade R learner was shot in the shoulder at Riebeckstraat Primary School on Friday. The school was closed and learners had to be sent home early. But parents and residents gather outside the school gates as police combed the scene. A family member told the Weekend Argus she saw the footage of the shooting. “The shooter chased a man on to the school premises and then started shooting.

“At the time, my father was at the school to fetch my niece when she was shot. She was near the principal’s office. I saw the security guard trying to close the gate but the shooter managed to get (in and) be close enough to shoot the girl. “My niece is traumatised. She could have died because the bullet grazed her head.” An employee at the school said they didn’t know the Grade R learner had been shot until she took her bag off. “Then we noticed the second child was in pain. A boy who was standing close to the Grade 1 learner fainted during the shooting but he was treated at the school.”

The six-year-old Grade 1 learner’s aunt said the girl’s shoulder was injured and they had taken her to the nearby day hospital. “We have a lot of questions about this shooting? “We send our children to school because we think they are going to be safe and then you get a call informing you they are shot,” she added.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said an adult male was arrested on charges of attempted murder. He will appear in court once he has been charged.” In a second incident, a creche teacher was left traumatised after she was robbed and raped at an educare centre in Philippi. He first robbed her of her cell phone and cash and then followed her to the creche where he violated her.

The woman’s colleague he robbed her of her phone and R120. “He followed her to the school, he didn’t care that a child had just been dropped at the school. He ordered her to open the gate and took out a knife. “He raped her while holding a knife to her neck. He even stole yoghurt and a packet or burger patties The suspect has not yet been arrested, and that scares us.” Nyanga CPF secretary Dumisani Qwebe confirmed the incident happened on Monday. “I understand the man is known to some employees at the creche and he is from the area.”

Last Thursday, a teacher was held-up at gunpoint and robbed of his cellphone and jacket. Three perpetrators entered Masivuke Primary School in Brown’s Farm just as learners were preparing to go home. Police sergeant Wesley Twigg said the police were still investigating robbery.

Parent Andile Nodada whose child attends Masivuke Primary School said that he was concerned for the safety of his daughter. “My daughter is affected by what happened. She is not herself at all after this incident , it has left her traumatised,” said Nodada. Nodada further said that the school had failed to communicate with the parents.

“I was the one who reached out to my child’s teacher and that is the only time she spoke to me about this incident. “As a parent I am anxious, I sent my child to school for education, I even organised transport for her to be safe, however I still feel like I can't protect her,” added Nodada. Masivuke primary did not want to comment.

These three incidents have raised grave concerns about safety at schools. Vanessa Le Roux, founder of the Parents for Equal Education South Africa, said that children and schools were dealing with all crime with no support, or prevention measures in place. “Schools do have to follow protocol regarding these matters, (a) district office can provide statistics to help address this problem, and find solutions ,”said Le Roux.

ANC spokesperson, Muhammad Khalid Sayed, said these crimes as well as gang violence were serious safety concerns in schools and this had a negative impact on quality education. “The WCED must invest in school safety, including the deployment of learner resource officers in all schools, functioning alarm systems and proper fencing as well as forming strategic partnerships with (a) school’s surrounding communities to ensure they provide security to schools. We want all schools to have Safety Plans,” said Sayed. Provincial MEC David Maynier said they were informed of the shootings and the robbery.

“We have received a report that an alleged gang fight spilled over into one of our schools on Friday morning.Two learners were caught in the crossfire and injured, but thankfully not fatally. “They received medical treatment and we wish them a speedy recovery. The district office is providing support to the school.” He said they are encouraged by the news of an arrest. We hope that justice will be served swiftly.

“While crime within the community is tackled by SAPS and law enforcement, we are doing what we can to make our schools safer,” Maynier added. “This year we will spend R76.1m installing secure fencing, increasing the number of School Resources’ Officers in our schools, and investing in access control, holiday security, emergency security, youth development and crime prevention activities in our schools. “But this does not make schools immune to the crime.”