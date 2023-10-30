Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department has expressed concerns about the use of Xanax tablets, which were allegedly sold for R5 by a learner at a local high school recently. Xanax, which is known as Alprazolam and is used as a sedative and antidepressant, is now believed to be making its rounds amongst the youth, some at school.

A community activist raised the alarm following the incident in Mitchell’s Plain. The Western Cape Education Department’s Millicent Merton said the school, which cannot be identified, had taken action against the learner and that the incident had created awareness about the issue of the misuse of the drug. “We can confirm that a learner was expelled following a disciplinary process which started in June this year,” said Merton.

“Even though a limited number of Xanax-related incidents were reported this year, it warrants our attention because the WCED strives for a drug-free school environment.” Philadelphia Hartzenberg, a community activist, said the public, especially parents, had to be made aware. “They call it Xanax and this pupil was selling it for R5 each,” she said.

“You need a doctor’s prescription in order to get it. “The sad reality is that this child is in matric and we would have wanted him to do his schooling year.” The Department did not confirm whether the medication was sold on the school grounds.

Megan Davids, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness for Pharmacy Services said, misuse of the medication could cause various dangerous side-effects, even death. She explained that Xanax is a schedule 5 psychotropic medication and requires a doctor’s prescription. “Regrettably, we do not have the data on cases of overdoses of alprazolam (Xanax) in school-going children or reports of usage,” she added.

Davids said Alprazolam (XANAX) is a benzodiazepine used to manage panic and anxiety symptoms by producing a calming effect and works really quickly. “Alprazolam has a risk for abuse and addiction, and is significantly more toxic than other benzodiazepines, and can lead to overdose and death. “Suddenly stopping alprazolam can cause serious withdrawal.