WATCH: Man in dock for posting death threats against teens on social media

Cape Town - A Lower Crossroads man accused of intimidation made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Shaun Madolo was allegedly seen in a video clip that was shared on social media in October threatening to shoot all boys from the age of 13 if he sees them on the streets after 6pm. Speaking in IsiXhosa, the man’s translated message said: “This is a message for everyone who lives in Lower, if you have a son from the age of 13 years old and above they must be kept home from 6pm or I will shoot him 16 times in the face and you would not be able to recognise him.” The next day, a video by a man in the same clothes surfaced on social media. The man, whose face was not covered, held a gun which he is seen loading and unloading as he tells someone to “bring a car so they can go hustle”. In an article published by Daily Voice, a woman was quoted at the time of the videos going viral as saying she knew the young man.

“His mother and brother were shot last week. He is dangerous, they are known as the twins and they are known for shooting people. What he is saying on the video cannot be taken lightly.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to December 9 to allow the accused’s attorney to come on record.

Philippi East CPF secretary Thandiso Xokoza said while they were not aware of the arrest, they welcomed it.

“I don’t know the boy and was not aware of his arrest, no one told us anything. But violence in the area has certainly gone down in the last few weeks,” he said.

Weekend Argus