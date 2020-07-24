WATCH: Manhunt as escaped prisoners run amok in Malmesbury
Cape Town - A group of awaiting trial prisoners escaped from Malmesbury prison on Friday afternoon. The group is said to have hijacked a vehicle and some escaped on foot.
In a video on social media, the prisoners can be seen running across the road and bringing traffic to a standstill.
Logan Maistry from Correctional Services told Weekend Argus most of the prisoners had now been arrested while a massive manhunt was under way to re-arrest the others.
JUST IN: A massive manhunt is underway for a large group of prisoners who escaped from Malmesbury Prison on Friday. In dramatic footage circulating on social media, the sound of gunfire can be heard as police and Correctional Services officers scour the area.— IOL News (@IOL) July 24, 2020
The South African Police Service released a statement saying stations in Malmesbury and neighbouring police stations on the West Coast with officials from the Department of Correctional Services had launched an extensive search for the awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from the Malmesbury on Friday afternoon.
@News24 @IOL Prison break Malmesbury pic.twitter.com/JaPTdc4L5h— grant mackenzie (@grantjamesmack) July 24, 2020
“The search party comprising detectives, which is on foot and in vehicles has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees.
B. O. L. O!! THIS VEHICLE HIJACKED BY SOME OF ESCAPED PRISONERS IN MALMESBURY, WESTERN CAPE. PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THE VEHICLE. PRISONERS ARE DANGEROUS.. ALERT POLICE IF YOU see THEM.. @Abramjee @SAPoliceService @BokRadio @capetraffic @News24 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK pic.twitter.com/EEITyxy5AA— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) July 24, 2020
“Members of the public are advised not to try to apprehend the escapees but to contact the following numbers with information,” said the statement.
The public can contact Lt Col Ntsethe of Malmesbury police on 082 469 0975 or Jonathan Bredenkamp on 072 878 2685 with any information on the escapees.
An investigation is under way to determine how the escape occurred.
