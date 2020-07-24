Weekend ArgusNews
In this screengrab from video, smoke from teargas canisters fired by police can be seen as they chase escaped awaiting trial prisoners in Malmesbury.
WATCH: Manhunt as escaped prisoners run amok in Malmesbury

By Shanice Naidoo Time of article published 47m ago

Cape Town - A group of awaiting trial prisoners escaped from Malmesbury prison on Friday afternoon. The group is said to have hijacked a vehicle and some escaped on foot.

In a video on social media, the prisoners can be seen running across the road and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Logan Maistry from Correctional Services told Weekend Argus most of the prisoners had now been arrested while a massive manhunt was under way to re-arrest the others.

The South African Police Service released a statement saying stations in Malmesbury and neighbouring police stations on the West Coast with officials from the Department of Correctional Services had launched an extensive search for the awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from the Malmesbury on Friday afternoon.

“The search party comprising detectives, which is on foot and in vehicles has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees.

“Members of the public are advised not to try to apprehend the escapees but to contact the following numbers with information,” said the statement.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African news Agency (ANA)

The public can contact Lt Col Ntsethe of Malmesbury police on 082 469 0975 or Jonathan Bredenkamp on 072 878 2685 with any information on the escapees.

An investigation is under way to determine how the escape occurred.

Weekend Argus

