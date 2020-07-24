WATCH: Manhunt as escaped prisoners run amok in Malmesbury

Cape Town - A group of awaiting trial prisoners escaped from Malmesbury prison on Friday afternoon. The group is said to have hijacked a vehicle and some escaped on foot.

In a video on social media, the prisoners can be seen running across the road and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Logan Maistry from Correctional Services told Weekend Argus most of the prisoners had now been arrested while a massive manhunt was under way to re-arrest the others.

JUST IN: A massive manhunt is underway for a large group of prisoners who escaped from Malmesbury Prison on Friday. In dramatic footage circulating on social media, the sound of gunfire can be heard as police and Correctional Services officers scour the area.

The South African Police Service released a statement saying stations in Malmesbury and neighbouring police stations on the West Coast with officials from the Department of Correctional Services had launched an extensive search for the awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from the Malmesbury on Friday afternoon.

“The search party comprising detectives, which is on foot and in vehicles has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees.