As sign language was introduced as the 12th official language in the country, Khayelitsha Special School principal, Florence Velebayi, hopes that this will benefit many deaf pupils who remain without a sign language curriculum due to a lack of teachers. She said there was a need for additional sign language teachers at the school and for a curriculum to be introduced.

“There’s only one school that caters for sign language in the area, and we would appreciate if the department can introduce sign language also at our school,” said Velebayi. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, said the Western Cape has led the way in sign language as a, Language of Teaching and Learning (LOLT) and as a subject. “In 2010, a task team was set up to investigate this possibility and recommended the introduction of South African Sign Language (SASL) as a Language of Teaching and Learning in the classroom. A pilot was introduced in 2013, and full integration of the SASL curriculum in schools was completed by 2017. In 2018, sign language was offered as a matric subject in two of our schools,” said Hammond.

She said today that all five special schools catering to deaf learners offer the subject. Khayelitsha Special School caters to learners with severe intellectual disabilities (SID). “SID learners do not require sign language. There are no deaf learners at the school. There was one deaf learner at the school who was transferred to Noluthando School for the Deaf in Khayelitsha, to cater for their needs. The focus on SASL, before it was announced as a 12th language, was on catering for learners in deaf schools,” she said. “We would want to expand sign language as an additional language option in hearing schools, where this is reasonably practicable. Given the fact that it was not an official language previously, there was and currently is a shortage of South African sign language teachers. This would need to be addressed over time.”

Irfaan Mangera, RISE Mzansi Civic Alliances Coordinator, said they acknowledge the long struggle of the deaf community and welcome the historical significance of, South African Sign Language, being elevated to the status of an official language. This is testament to the diversity of South Africa and its people and the need for all South Africans to be part of the democratic journey, as drivers of change, not just passengers. “While the elevation of sign language is important, we fear that this will be a symbolic application rather than an empowering and practical realisation that advances and promotes Sign Language. We say this because a study of the, Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill, shows little to no consultation with stakeholders outside of government and the state, like civil society, who have been at the forefront of making this historic day possible,” said Mangera He said in order to ensure that this is not just a symbolic gesture, RISE Mzansi calls upon the government to work with civil society on a plan that ensures that the relevant resources and infrastructure are put in place at public facilities to ensure that the deaf community has equal access to information and resources.