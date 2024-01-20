Western Cape boast 5 education districts in the 80%+ range

The Metro North Education District has come up tops, bagging a pass rate of 85.40% in the Western Cape. The province boasts five districts in the 80% and above range, including the Eden and Central Karoo Education District at 84.59%, Overberg Education District at 83.88%, Metro East Education District at 83.52% and Metro Central Education District at 80.89%.

The Metro South Education District missed out on a spot with a pass rate of 77.89%, the West Coast Education District got 77.69%, and the Cape Winelands Education District placed last with 74.61%. The Western Cape education department also shared its quintile results, with some good news in its no-fee Quintile 1, 2 and 3 schools. The department said the schools were closing the education inequality gap. Schools in Quintile 1, despite their tough socio-economic circumstances, increased their pass rate for the second year running to 72.0%. They also achieved a bachelors pass rate of 27.7%, also an increase from last year.

Quintile 2 schools achieved extraordinary results, increasing their pass rate by a massive 7.2% to 77.5%. They boosted their bachelors pass rate to 30.5%, allowing the candidates to attend university. Quintile 3 schools achieved a 78.0% pass rate and a 32.2% bachelors pass rate, up on last year's scores. Education MEC David Maynier congratulated the Matric Class of 2023 and offered advice to matriculants who did not achieve their desired results.

“I would encourage all learners who did not pass their exams not to give up and to continue doing whatever they can to complete Grade 12. “We encourage all learners who did not achieve their desired marks to apply for a re-mark or re-check if they do not feel their results reflect their performance, or to write the exams in June,” he said. More information on the options is available on the WCED website.