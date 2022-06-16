Western Cape government allocates R25.7bn for youth development, encourages startups

In efforts to support youth and their dreams, the Western Cape government has allocated R25.7 billion towards youth development for the 2022/23 financial year. The money allocated has been divided across a few provincial department offices and will be used to empower young people with the skill sets they need to thrive in their field.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he was encouraging the youth of South Africa to start their own businesses. “This Youth Day, I am calling on out-of-the-box thinkers and risk-takers to follow their passion and start their own businesses. “While this requires you to be independent, courageous and self-motivated – it is an incredibly rewarding path for those who want to be their own boss and make a change in their communities,” he said.

Winde said skills development programmes were key to fighting joblessness in youth. “I believe that joblessness is the second pandemic. “We need to prioritise the young people of the province, who make up the majority of our population.”

The R25.7bn has been allocated to various provincial departments including police oversight and community safety, finance and economic opportunities, social development, cultural affairs and sports. MEC of Education David Maynier said it was pivotal to ensure that students left school with skills that would help them in the job market. “We are prioritising skills education that will help students to succeed in the current and future economy.

“I know that starting a business comes with many challenges, but with technological innovations available today, there are immense opportunities for our young people. “With social media, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, it is an exciting place and time to start a business. Take advantage of this and start the business venture you’ve been dreaming of,” he said. Weekend Argus