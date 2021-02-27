Western Cape in court bid to halt debt-ridden Kannaland council from signing R700m contract

Cape Town – The Western Cape government has approached the Cape High Court to interdict the Kannaland Municipality from entering into a R700 million renewable energy contract and ballooning its staff complement while severely in debt. The municipality, which has been under administration since 2018, is controlled by a coalition between the ANC and the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa). This was after the unusual political marriage between ANC and DA collapsed. Now, MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell is asking the court to interdict the municipality from interfering with the work of the appointed administrator, bar it from spending an additional R300 000 to backpay bonuses and cellphone allowances, and proceeding with a R735m energy contract with InovaSure that the municipality cannot afford. In his founding affidavit to the court, Bredell alleges that since November 2020, certain senior managers and political office-bearers have sought to remove the appointed administrator and undermine the recovery plan in place to improve the municipality’s financial health. “Municipality cannot afford to pay R735m for an energy security system, the entire budget for the 2020/2021 is R174.2m –approximately 23% of the price of the energy security component of the project,” read the court document.

Bredell argued that given how the project came as an unsolicited bid after the company was appointed by the council to conduct feasibility studies on the provision of electricity to Kannaland and used the results of that study to compile their bid, it was in fact unlawful.

The municipality owes Eskom R18m so “the Inovasure project is untenable”, he added.

Icosa councillor Jeffrey Donson, who is also listed on the application, has accused Bredell of jumping the gun.

“Bredell is taking chances, no one saw any problem with this deal until the ANC and Icosa went into a coalition, when things started being questioned,” he claimed.

“This whole thing began with the ANC and DA and it is not a done deal like he makes it out to be. We are not going to have the project approved until it has gone through a public participation process first, that is Icosa’s view.”

Donson said the council was served with this court application in January and has received many from the MEC in December, when they knew a lot of people were on leave.

“They (the provincial government) must wait until a final decision has been taken by council on this matter, he cannot tell us what to do. Instead there must be a platform to talk to us on a government-to-government level and not talk down to us and hand instructions, like they control the workings of the municipality as a local government.”

However, Bredell’s application clearly sets out how given that the municipality is under administration, the council cannot take unilateral decisions that work against the recovery plan put in place. The recovery plan also looked at saving the municipality as much as R8.9m when including staff cut-backs.

Bredell’s application states it is being undermined by a resolution taken by the council in December to grow its support staff for political office-bearers from six to 12, despite which it was not budgeted for.

Bredell argued that increasing the mayor and speaker’s support staff by five as well as reinstating Hendrik Barnard to head of Technical Services was not budgeted for, and amounted to mismanagement for a municipality whose debt stood at R91m in October, with 90% of it overdue.

He also argued the payments to two employees who were dismissed and reinstated amounted to just over R200 000; to cover cellphone allowances and bonuses was unwarranted. Another resolution to pay out former municipal manager Morne Hoogbaard a R136 000 bonus despite him leaving in 2016 was questionable.

