Western Cape Legislature replaces Fritz and Schäfer

THE DA’s two new recruits to the Western Cape Legislature say they are ready to hit the ground running. Christopher Fry and Cayla Murray were sworn in as new members of the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Murray, former spokesperson for premier Alan Winde, and Fry, a former MP, filled the positions left vacant by Albert Fritz and Debbie Schäfer. Fritz resigned as an MPL following a sexual misconduct scandal, and Schäfer relocated to the United Kingdom. “I'm delighted to join the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, and I look forward to serving the people of our province to the best of my ability,” Fry told Weekend Argus.

Story continues below Advertisement

Murray said: “It is an extreme honour to have been sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature today.” She added: “I hope to bring my passion for creating gender equality to this role and look forward to serving the residents of this province with conviction. I know the Democratic Alliance is the right vehicle for change in South Africa.“ The Legislature announced the swearing-in of the duo on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Earlier today, during a small ceremony, honourable deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer presided over the swearing-in of Cayla Murray and Christopher Fry as the newest members of the (Legislature),” read the statement. The DA’s chief whip Lorraine Botha welcomed the two new members adding that the DA was back at full complement in the Legislature. Weekend Argus.