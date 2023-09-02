Western Cape robotics champions to represent the province at the National Robot Olympiad

Cape Town – Two learners from Riverside College have earned an opportunity to showcase their talents next week. After taking first place at the World Robotic Olympiad, Blake Lawrence and Abigail Schubert will now be participating at the National World Robotic Olympiad later this month. Blake, a Grade 5 learner at Riverside College, and Abigail, a Grade 6 learner at Panorama Primary, will be competing against the top 18 teams in South Africa.

Blake joined Booster Kids Club at the beginning of 2022 and this is the first robotics competition they have won. Blake said that winning first place feels amazing. “I am grateful to my teacher, partner and everyone who made this possible, we make a great team. Most of all, I am proud of myself.”

He said they were preparing for the regionals by attending more robotics classes and practising our coding every day at home. “I think robotics would be a great programme for all schools,” he added. His partner, Abigail, said she did not know that she was capable of winning the provincial competition. She said she had a lot of fun doing robotics and coding.

Carlien Ellis, the principal of Riverside, said the school was proud of Blake's achievement. “Well done, Blake. We are so of what you have achieved in robotics. This is an achievement that he works on in his own time and he shows total dedication to the activity. He is an exceptional learner of our school,” said Ellis. Blake's achievement brings excitement to everyone around him.