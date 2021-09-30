Western Cape wine farm wins 10th place in the World’s Best Vineyards competition

Cape Town – Despite the challenges Covid-19 has brought to a lot of industries a wine farm from the province has won the biggest award in the industry. Creative Wines from Hermanus who has won 10th place in the prestigious World’s Best Vineyards competition, the highest spot an South African wine farm has ever reached on the list.

Co-founder Carolyn Martin said “never in the 19 years of Creation’s existence have we faced so many challenges as we have in the past 18 months”. She said the pandemic threatened to bring not only to their business but the entire wine and hospitality industry to a halt. She said this is where their true South African girt came to the fore.

Martin said their achievement is testament to the spirit of their team who are dedicated to not only building an innovative brand but also to co-elevation each other. “Over the tough months we got creative and designed virtual tasting kits that we dispatched locally and internationally to keep our customers engaged,” she said. She said they skilled up with specialist training courses to make use of lockdown, and when they could open for business again they were able to greet guests with renewed enthusiasm and warmth with new menus and experiences.

Martin said no one could be prouder than JC Martin founder, Cellarmaster and Co-owner of Creation-and herself of their team, suppliers, customers and stakeholders. “This global award is not just for Creation,it is a tribute to the Western Cape and South Africa,” she said. Premiere Alan Winde said it is heart warming to see the local wine industry doing well in this prestigious competition putting vineyards and cellars on the map.

“I congratulate Creation Wines on their achievement, and I want to commend the many other South African wine farms that were listed for their achievements. “You are all playing an important role in reviving our economy and creating work opportunities,” said Winde. MEC of Economic Development and Tourism David Maynier said the tourism and hospitality sector has been hit hard by Covid-19, but they are working hard to support the sector.

He said the list of the World’s Best Vineyards is created after the nominations of about 600 wine, travel and wine tourism experts from across the world. Maynier said the list is then voted on by an expert panel with the adjudication based on different criteria such as the ambience, cuisine, activities, views and staff. “Importantly the vote is not just about wine, but the overall experience of the farm,” he said.