Wife hopes for breakthrough in Kinnear case

The wife of slain Anti-gang Unit sector commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear has revealed police are working strongly behind the scenes, hoping to secure a possible breakthrough soon. Nicolette Kinnear said she was left shaken by recent grim court details about a hand grenade planned for her family home. Police Minister Bheki Cele with Nicolette Kinnear. TRACEY ADAMS African News Agency (ANA) Kinnear, who was married for 27 years to Charl Kinnear, began a Facebook page called “Justice for LT/Col Charl Kinnear” following the assassination of her husband last September in front of their home in Bishop Lavis, giving the public continual updates on court proceedings. At the time of Kinnear’s death, a R1 million reward was offered for the arrest of the gunman. “I do have regular meetings with the investigating team, they are working very hard behind the scenes,” she said.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, I cannot disclose much. I have been on the other side of the fence, I was married to a police officer who often had to tell grieving families how the investigation took place.

“We trust that a major breakthrough comes soon. A lot has been coming out of court and it has been an ordeal, to sit and listen to how it was plotted and planned, the hand grenade incident, while I was home with my children.

“Then there was a plan B, if plan A didn't work, and it would take place at 4am, just after plan A, if it failed.

“The desperation to get rid of (Kinnear), it was scary to think of the meetings held.”

This week, Amaal Jantjies appeared in the Parow Regional Court along with co-accused, Farez Smith (AKA Mamokie) and Janick Adonis. The trio are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and procuring explosives, relating to the hand grenade incident.

Smith and Adonis are serving a sentence for another matter and have since abandoned their bail application.

According to media reports, the State revealed last week that underworld boss Nafiz Modack allegedly ordered a hit on Kinnear.

Alleged underworld figure, Nafiz Modack.

This came to light during the bail of application of Jantjies this week.

The State detailed how a meeting was held on November 14, 2019, for the planning of the hand grenade incident.

The State also revealed that one of the accused had sent Kinnear’s address to Adonis.

Detailed phone recordings were played inside court, revealing communication between Jantjies and her alleged conspirators.

The State also revealed via GPS, that Jantjies had been near Kinnear’s home when she previously claimed she had been at her residence during the plotting and planning of the hand grenade incident.

This matter was postponed to April 16.

The case against Modack’s security manager, Petrus Visser, has also been postponed to May 12 for further investigation.

According to court documents, Visser, who is charged with intimidation, had threatened Captain Edward du Plessis, the second investigating officer on Kinnear's case to obtain his investigation or face being killed.

The State will lead that Visser had allegedly called du Plessis, informing him that there was R1 million for his murder.

Visser is currently out on R20 000 bail.

Accused, Zane Kilian. SUPPLIED

While Zane Kilian’s case continues at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court where his bail was previously denied.

Kilian is the man, facing a charge of murder following Kinnear’s assassination.

This after police linked him for several pings to Kinnear’s work and private cellphones, for location and tracking purposes.

Kilian is also charged with the attempted murder of attorney William Booth who was shot and wounded outside his home in Higgovale last year April.

The matter has been postponed further investigation on April 15.