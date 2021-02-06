Win a romantic ’Bridgerton’-inspired high tea

Cape Town - Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate, show love and put a smile on the faces of friends, family and significant others. The President Hotel will host a Bridgerton-inspired high tea on Sunday, February 14 from 2pm until 5pm. “The Duke” bubbly welcome drink will await you on arrival, when making your way to The Botany Café to enjoy a variety of aromatic Ronnefeldt teas as part of this Valentine’s affair. While you sample sweet and savoury treats prepared by chef Jacques Swart and his culinary team, the sounds of classical ensemble will tinkle in the background. Come as you are or don a period time piece from the 1800s Regency Era. The best dressed will win an overnight stay with breakfast and a R500 dinner voucher.

General manager for the President Hotel, Desmond O’Connor, said: “Whil we should be showing the love for our other halves every day, Valentine’s Day does provide an opportunity to make up for the days you didn’t, and were too busy home-schooling the kids, running a marathon in your backyard or locked down in zoom meetings.”

Tickets for the high tea cost R395 a person and a stay over is R1120 a room. This will include free VIP upgrade and romantic turnover.

For more information call 066 038 4521 or email [email protected]

To make the day extra special, the President Hotel is giving away a Valentine’s Affair give-away on February 14 for two valued at R4 500 and a VIP upgrade to the best room for one night, including breakfast.

Win a Valentine Affair givea-way on 14 February valued at R4 500.

1. To enter SMS: WATEA followed by your name, and email address to 33258.

2. Competition opens today and closes on Tuesday at midnight.

3. Winners will be notified via email.

4. SMS costs R1.50.

5. The Valentine Affair give-away for two includes a VIP upgrade to the best room with breakfast and is valid for one night only.

6. Our decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

7. Terms and conditions apply.

Weekend Argus