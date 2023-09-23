Cape Town - “This is a Great Opportunity for me to apply for a licence for a shotgun.” These allegedly are the words of the Searforth resident made on a Facebook post a day before she allegedly shot three baboons, killing one of it.

A case of Animal Cruelty and contravening the Firearms Control Act in the discharge of a firearm in a residential area has been opened with Simon’s Town Police against the woman, who cannot be identified until she is formally charged. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation into the woman’s claims that she had been protecting herself from a troop of baboons which were entering her home. She admitted she shot three of the animals and further claimed the troop had ransacked her kitchen.

“Your little terrorists are causing damage,” she allegedly wrote on Facebook. “This is a Great Opportunity for me to apply for a licence for a shotgun. I have a full right to defend my home and the people in it. “I'll call them to fetch the remains for sure.”

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said Simon’s Town police are investigating the matter. “Simon’s Town police registered an enquiry for investigation following a shooting incident on September 19 at a premises in Seaforth, Simon’s Town, where a juvenile baboon was shot and killed. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said one baboon’s remains were retrieved and that evidence is being sought regarding the two other juvenile members of the Seaforth Troop, also known as the Smitswinkel Bay splinter troop.

“The individual has confessed to shooting three baboons that had allegedly entered her residence, ransacking her kitchen. She has defended her actions by stating that the shooting was an act of self-defence against the attacking baboons.” Abraham said they would be analysing the women’s version and have taken note of her apparent threats made on social media recently. “However, the SPCA challenges this narrative,” she added.

“Contrary to the perpetrator's claims, baboons are not typically aggressive unless directly threatened. This position is further bolstered by a concerning social media post made by the same individual on the Fish Hoek Community Facebook group a day prior to the incident. “In the post, she explicitly threatened to shoot any baboons entering her property, leading the SPCA to believe that the act was intentional and premeditated. “Our Wildlife Department has since taken custody of the deceased baboon and will be conducting a post-mortem examination.”

Jenni Trethowan, founder of Baboon Matters, called for justice. “We are appalled and disgusted that a resident would take a high calibre firearm and shoot at baboons, and it is completely unnecessary, and she didnt just kill the juvenile. She also placed her neighbours at risk using such a weapon in that area. “I hope there is a full prosecution of the law.”

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team said there were concerns raised about troops which joined or became a splinter. “When an adult male creates a splinter troop in a new area, it is nearly impossible to encourage the splinter troop to return to their troop of origin and previous foraging areas,” they said. “In the urban space, these splinter troops are seen to become accustomed to raiding bins, homes and gardens for easily accessed food.”