Woman found floating inside bag in Delft pond

Cape Town - Police are hunting for the killers of a young woman whose body was found floating in a pond in an open field on Monday morning in Delft. Weekend Argus understands the woman has yet to be identified.

Story continues below Advertisement

The grim discovery was made by Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers and the neighbourhood watch including a man burning copper just after 11am. Crime fighters who were first on scene claim the woman was inside a bag. The workers were apparently cleaning the pond when they made the gruesome discovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the unidentified woman had been found inside a bag.The woman is believed to have been in her early twenties. “Delft police are investigating a murder case after the body of an unknown female wrapped in a bag was found lying between the reeds on an open field earlier today, June 27 2022 at about 11am,” he explained. “According to reports, police members were informed by a person who was burning copper on the open field when he saw the bag in the water.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He opened the bag and saw the body of a person inside and immediately contacted police. The identity of the female victim is yet to be determined and she is approximately in her mid-20s. “Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact SAPS Delft at 021 9549011 or 082 522 2036.” Pastor Charles George of the Delft Community Policing Forum said they were waiting on more information about the crime scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are aware of the body that was found this morning, we were notified by the members who discovered the body,” he said. “It is the body of a female. We are waiting on the police and forensic report.” Susan Jantjies from the local neighbourhood watch said: “It is the body of a young woman, neighbourhood watch members found the body and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.”