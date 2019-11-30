She was punched, her wrist twisted, pushed to the floor and had her ribs cracked because she tried to stand up to a man who had allegedly harrassed a group of women at Ratz Bar in Melville, Johannesburg.
“Where was the bouncer? Oh! He was bribed into letting this man stay and continue to harass a young group of girls with inappropriate comments and gestures. He was also, noticeably, trying to spike their drinks,” said Nita (not her real name), whose full name is known to the Weekend Argus.
She told the Weekend Argus that she stepped in because she could see how uncomfortable the women were.
“It infuriated him that a woman and a gay man were telling him to back off. At this point, he grabbed, squeezed and twisted my wrist and mumbled a lot of profanities, the main one being homophobic and against my friend. I told the staff and the bouncers about the incident and they said that if it were to happen again, he would be removed from the premises.”