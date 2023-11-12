Woman survives being shot, robbed and pushed out of vehicle after requesting e-hailing service

A 41-year-old woman escaped with her life after she was shot and robbed and pushed out of a vehicle moments after she had requested the services of an e-hailing driver. The details of the incident are still sketchy.

A 41-year-old woman is treated by paramedics after being robbed and shot in Kenilworth. The woman sought safety inside this shop at a fuel station. Picture: Leon Knipe Police were called to a filling station in Wetton Road, Kenilworth, where the woman had sought refuge inside the shop after being robbed and shot in the arm on Thursday. Western Cape Medical Emergency Services (EMS) was also called out. The incident took place in a nearby street where the woman had apparently requested the services of an e-hailing driver.

Once she became a passenger she was forced to hand over her personal belongings, shot and then pushed out of the vehicle. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg explained. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday at 9.20pm in Wetton Road, Kenilworth, where a 41-year-old female was shot and wounded are under investigation,” he said.

“Wynberg police attended to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her arm. “According to reports the victim requested an e-hailing service to transport her home; the victim was then robbed of personal belongings and was pushed out of the vehicle. “The victim ran to a nearby fuel station for help.

“The suspects are yet to be arrested. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Uber said in their response that they had no records of the incident but sympathised with the victim: "The described event is completely unacceptable. No one should ever have to experience such on any platform.