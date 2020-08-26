Women in media: Zoe Brown chats to us

The media can be a tough space and for women in the spotlight, it’s often more challenging. In her Facebook Live talk on the Weekend Argus on Friday, the vivacious and talented TV and radio presenter Zoe Brown will be sharing her experiences as a young woman in the industry. Being in the limelight hasn’t always been easy but a great support network has helped Brown along the way. In what is a relatively small talent pool, she says it’s good to have boundaries from the start: “It’s competitive because often if there’s just one role, you lose out to a friend, that’s sometimes where you need to draw the line and make sure that the professional loss does not affect the friendship.” Her talk is going to be motivational and also offer some sage advice.

“So often people don’t think that women can work together and there’s always some kind of competition. I’m going to talk from my first-hand

experience and the wonderful ladies that I have interacted with in the media field.”

She’s all too aware that the media landscape is changing but always looks to the positive.

“What’s quite cool for me is seeing how everyone has been celebrating people’s achievements. We just need to debunk that notion that women can’t always work together or that they don’t see eye to eye.”

“I take my hat off to the moms who during the pandemic had to home school their kids and still do their actual day jobs. I have friends who have been doing exactly that… They had to juggle a lot and it affects mental health and well-being.”