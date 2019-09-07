Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Fewer than 24 hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the high incidence of femicide in the country at least two more women were murdered in Cape Town. Nwabisa Mthumeni, 31, was found at Wolfgat Nature Reserve 16km from her home with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

She was apparently abducted from her Site C, Khayelitsha, home in the early hours of Friday morning.

Her 33-year-old boyfriend was also shot and admitted to hospital. The couple were attacked while sleeping in their home in Taiwan informal settlement.

Hours before Mthumeni was found, her aunt had pleaded for help in finding her in a Facebook post.

Nomthetho Vayeka Mtshambela wrote: “The tsotsis (criminals) came around 2am today (yesterday); they shot her boyfriend, took her and a plasma TV.”

An unidentified woman, believed to be in her thirties, was found in a pool of blood in an open field in Gugulethu with a rock covering her face.

She was wearing a pair of black jeans, white sneakers which were found feet away from her body and a white hooded top.

She was so badly beaten she could not be identified.

The young woman had been taken to the field in a car in the early hours of the morning and left there, a security guard at the scene said.

Police have asked residents for information that could lead to the arrest of those who murdered the women.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown female believed to be in her thirties are being investigated after her body was discovered yesterday morning in Gugulethu. According to an eyewitness report a vehicle was seen dropping off the body next to Lwazi Primary School in NY112. The motive is yet to be established and arrests are yet to be made," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Ramaphosa paid a visit to the home of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

