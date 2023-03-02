Young vet stabbed and killed by intruder

Cape Town - A vet has been killed after he was stabbed by an intruder at his home in Athlone. It is understood that Dr Natheem Jacobs had just started a new job at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA this week.

The SPCA has promised to comment today on the incident after speaking with the family’s representative. Police said Jacobs was stabbed at his residence in Lady May Street, Garlandale, Athlone, just after midnight. A murder docket has been opened for investigation.

Family, friends and acquaintances of Jacobs took to social media this morning to express their shock at his death. “Assalamu alaykum. I have some very sad news. Zulykha and Ridwaan Jacobs’ eldest son Natheem was stabbed and killed by intruders at their house this morning around 1am in Lady May Street. He heard a noise outside by the cars and went to investigate. He found a guy breaking into his wife’s car trying to steal the wheels. He fought them, they had a scuffle and the guy stabbed him in the chest. He died on his way to hospital,” read one of the posts. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “According to reports the deceased was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance where he succumbed due to the extent of injuries he had sustained on arrival at the hospital.”