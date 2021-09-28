Young women, 17, 20 and 21 shot execution style in Khayelitsha

Cape Town – Western Cape police have instituted the 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of suspect/s who shot and killed three young women in Khayelitsha on Monday night. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports from the scene indicate that residents at the TT Block informal settlement heard gunshots after 8pm.

“A few minutes later the bodies of young women aged 17, 20 and 21 were discovered in a passage between the shacks. The victims had all been shot in their heads. As investigations into the murders continue, the motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined.” A resident living close to where the incident happened said no one came out when they heard the gunshots. “The first person came out, I think, after five minutes when the gunshots were silent. There was no scream or any cry for help from the young women, they had been exterminated.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said he was tired of condemning these shootings that happen in the area. “I am really tired now. Unless we as the community rise up and defend our community. We have let our guard down and allowed criminals to be our equals.” He said they have tried their best to mobilise people to take back the community from criminals.