Zeitz MOCAA and UWC invite aspiring artists to apply for fellowship

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) and UWC have announced an open call for the 2025 Museum Fellowship Programme, inviting aspiring contemporary art and museum professionals in Africa to join this transformative year-long journey. Closing date for applications is June 30. Only the first 100 applications will be considered. Successful applications will be contacted by August 5.

Co-convenors of the Zeitz MOCAA & UWC Museum Fellowship Programme, Tandazani Dhlakama, Zeitz MOCAA curator, and Professor Rory Bester, associate professor in the Department of Historical Studies at UWC, are on a pan-African recruitment drive (April 15 to May 20) at LE18 in Marrakesh, Morocco; Allé School of Fine Arts and Design in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Nafasi Art Space in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Raw Material Company in Dakar, Senegal. This is a pan-African programme which aims to contribute to the enrichment of Africa’s dynamic art and heritage ecology. It offers fellows exposure to contemporary art museum practice facilitated by Zeitz MOCAA senior staff in the Curatorial, Registrar & Collection Management, Exhibition Design, Art Education, and Institutional Advancement departments.

The programme is underpinned by academic rigour in contemporary art scholarship facilitated by UWC’s Humanities faculty. Modelled on a one-year tenure where fellows will study and work with both institutions towards an accredited BA Honours qualification, the programme dedicates three full days a week to Zeitz MOCAA work, while the remaining two days are for UWC studies. It is ideal for individuals who are interested in further developing their careers in art museums, galleries, art centres, private and public collection management, biennials, art publishing, art festivals and related fields.

The programme covers tuition, accommodation, basic health insurance and a monthly stipend. Travel and visa costs are not included. Fellows will enrol in courses at UWC’s History Department and Centre of Humanities Research (CHR) and will also engage in discourse around contemporary art, curatorial practice, art education, conservation, heritage, and museology from Africa and the African diaspora. The successful applicants will be expected to participate in the full 12-month study programme on a full-time basis starting February 2025 and ending in January 2026.