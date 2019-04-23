Cape Town - A vibrant young woman’s mysterious disappearance from a secluded Western Cape beach a year ago has left her family - 14000km away - desperate for answers. The mystery and speculation surrounding missing 21-year-old Norwegian student Marie Otsbo, who vanished without a trace while on vacation in Knysna last April, continues to mystify residents of the small coastal town where she was last seen alive.

Police still have no motive or explanation for the disappearance. The case has gone cold.

Otsbo was travelling with friends during a student exchange programme organised by the University of Toulouse when she broke away from her tour group a few hours after arriving in Sedgefield on April 18, 2018.

In haunting CCTV footage obtained after her disappearance, Otsbo could be seen walking alone in failing light towards the beach at nearby Myoli.

The only clues that she reached the beach were her shoes and cellphone lying neatly on the sand, which were discovered by a frantic search party launched soon after her friend and the tour leader realised she was missing.

Otso had been on six-day Garden Route tour, overnighting at a backpackers, at the time of her disappearance.

Police initially assumed that she may have drowned.

However, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon, while there’s been some speculation, no evidence suggests that she drowned.

Western Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie told Weekend Argus while the search for Otsbo was called off last May, the case remains open.

Her distraught father Atle said he was still waiting for answers. He described his missing daughter as a happy person who wanted to make a difference in society.

“I’m sure that Marie would never have taken a bath (in the ocean) - that was one of the theories that they worked on.

“I have (known) from the first moment when I got a phone call from sea rescue that Marie would never have done it. She would not have left that position voluntarily,” Atle said.

While the search for Otsbo began almost immediately after she disappeared, search and rescue efforts were called off after two weeks of searches on land and sea.

In late April last year, the Otsbo family established a Facebook Page, ‘Get Marie Home’, which detailed search efforts and provided concerned people with updates as to the police investigation. The page was last updated in July.

The family, who have yet to visit South Africa, also launched a crowdfunding campaign through online resource GoFundMe, which has since raised about R50000 to fund efforts by local volunteer organisations that are looking for missing people.

They remain hopeful of Otsbo’s safe return home.

“We know there are people all over the world praying that Marie is alive and will be found alive. We believe in and pray for an Almighty God who hears when we pray and will give us answers. As long as there is hope, there is life,” Atle said.