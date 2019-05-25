Chantel Erfort Manuel

It’s good to be back home. And although it’s easy to fall back into the routine of home life and work, I have reminded myself of the importance of reflecting on the many things I learnt - and experienced - while away. What stood out for me was how mentally rested I felt during my travels. Apart from not having to worry about work, I also wasn’t having to constantly worry about my safety.

Regular readers of this column will know that I have great interest in the importance of mental well-being as a significant component of our holistic wellness, so I paid particular attention to how this element of health was affecting me while I was away.

Back home my neighbourhood is characterised by high fences, walls and electric fencing. Not a day goes by that I am not alerted to crime via a community WhatsApp group chat or news reports in the papers I edit.

We have multiple locks on the front door, a security gate at the front door and another gate in the garden. We walk around on high alert. This is not normal. This is not healthy.

What struck me both times I have been to Austin was the absence of these high-security measures at most homes. I felt safe to walk, run and use public transport on my own.

I felt the tension in my shoulders ease. I felt the knot in my stomach release. This release of tension is essential if you want to experience overall wellness.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to go on an overseas holiday to de-stress. Something that has been effective for me has been my daily meditation practice - and as World Meditation Day was marked this week (May 21), I thought I’d make this the focus of this week’s column.

In Catching the big fish, acclaimed film-maker David Lynch describes our consciousness as a pool in which we fish for ideas and inspiration.

If your pool is small, you can expect to catch small fish, but if you want to “catch the big fish”, he says, you have to find a way to increase the size of the pool you’re fishing in - which requires you to expand your consciousness. And one of the ways you can do this, says Lynch, is through practising transcendental meditation (TM).

A Google search throws up the following definition for transcendental meditation: “a technique for detaching oneself from anxiety and promoting harmony and self-realisation by meditation, repetition of a mantra, and other yogic practices, promulgated by an international organisation founded by the Indian guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (1911-2008).”

That’s a mouthful, right? And in my opinion that definition focuses more on the benefits of TM rather than the actual practice.

Before I completed the foundation course in 2015, I was a mess. Although I had just returned from an inspiring and rejuvenating trip to the pacific northwest of the US, being back recalled all the stresses I had put on hold when I went on holiday. At the time, my struggle to balance studies, home life and work demands had made me feel out of control, sometimes even incompetent. To cope, or to numb those feelings, I ate. And drank.

When someone suggested I try TM, I agreed and it had an immediate, positive impact. After my teacher delivered my mantra to me, I cried silently as I felt the layers of pain and helplessness being revealed.

In his book, Lynch - who has practised TM since the 1970s - describes this mantra (which is unique to each meditator) as “a sound vibration thought”. This sometimes comes to mind during a meditation and I imagine I can feel the relaxation vibrating through every part of my body.

TM is now a part of my daily routine, which includes two 20-minute sessions a day - one in the morning and another later in the day. Not every session is blissful. Sometimes my toes are just touching the water. Other times I’m totally immersed.

I have also felt this kind of immersion as I lowered myself into a gently flowing river. I have felt it as I walked a city’s streets, lost in music. And I have felt it as I lay quietly on freshly cut grass.

Which brings me to my next point: choose your poison. I write about TM because that’s my experience, but go find what works for you. Find what helps connect you to your stillness, your vulnerability. Your purpose.

