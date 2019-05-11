Chantel Erfort Manuel. Picture: Supplied

As human beings, it’s natural for us to seek the easiest or most convenient way to complete essential tasks. That was why the convenience and fast food industries took off. Everyone needs to eat, but not everyone has either the time or desire to cook every day. And in households where the adults work, it becomes trickier. Add kids to the mix, and it gets more complicated.

Traditionally, it was a woman’s role to take care of the home and the family, which included cooking nutritious meals. As more women entered the workplace, roles changed and she had to adapt, often having to shoulder both her work and family responsibilities.

Convenience food made it easier for women to fulfil their responsibilities. You only have to take a look at the number of fast food outlets and pre-packaged, heat-and-eat meals available to understand the power of the promise of convenience.

The book Salt Sugar Fat goes into detail about the science that goes into increasing our dependence on and desire for processed foods and the marketing campaigns aimed at wining over consumers.

Among the most targeted consumers was the working mother, with ad campaigns playing on her feelings of guilt about not being at home all day to care for her family, and promising her convenience and the ability to serve her family what could pass as a home-cooked meal, in minutes. While the book centres on the American processed food industry, many of the principles can be applied to South Africa.

I came to Austin, Texas, I treated shopping like a tourist activity. Here, I enter large supermarkets like HEB, Central Market and Whole Foods with a sense of awe. I’m overwhelmed by the choice. An entire aisle dedicated to bread. I kid you not. Fridges filled with “novelty desserts”, more milk options than you can imagine. At least two aisles with chips for every taste. Of course, I’m also taken by the variety of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Here’s the rub. While I get a kick out of being able to take food items from the shelf or fridge labelled “Paleo”, I’m conflicted, because Paleo is supposed to be about nourishing our bodies with whole, fresh foods. Surely it’s not Paleo to be consuming pre-packaged, aka not fresh, foods? I posed the question to a food company that sells pre-packed Paleo and Keto meals and was among the exhibitors at Paleo f(x), the annual gathering of the international Paleo community which I attended in Austin.

My curiosity was based on how they kept the meals fresh without pumping them full of preservatives. I was told they froze the meals quickly after they were cooked, with a focus on chilling the vegetables and meat separately before freezing them as a packaged meal.

The overprocessing of what is supposed to be healthy foods is something many speakers touched on, among them Dr Joel Kahn, a proponent of the vegan diet. He said physicians were choosing to refer to “whole food plant-based” diets rather than veganism or vegetarianism.

“The danger to the vegan movement is the popularisation of processed vegan food. If it’s hyper processed; if it contains 56 ingredients, that’s not food. That’s Frankenfood.”

