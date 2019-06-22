June 21 was declared International Yoga Day, by the UN in 2015. Picture: Walt Disney World/David Roark via AP

This weekend, people all around the world will be pairing breath and movement in celebration of International Day of Yoga. June 21 was declared International Yoga Day, by the UN in 2015, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the recognition of a day to “promote the physical, mental and spiritual practice in the interest of harmony between man and nature”.

Over the past two years I’ve become more serious about my yoga, and have reaped many benefits. So I was excited to hear about a programme being run by yoga instructor Elizabeth Beer, to teach yoga to children and teachers at schools in Bonteheuwel, a community struggling under the burdens of poverty and crime.

My yoga teacher once described her yoga practice as “meditation in movement”, which she said, had allowed her to “get rid of my ego”. She shared five ways yoga can help our well-being.

* It fosters an attitude of gratitude by bringing us back into the here and now.

* It reduces anxiety, stress and depression. Conscious breathing and mindful execution of asana (poses) strengthen nerve transmissions from the body to the brain, decreasing stress and muscular tension.

* With regular practice of mindfulness, you retrain your brain to respond to life’s experiences in a calmer, more centred way.

* Regular practice helps you to stand tall and you have fewer aches, pains and problems.

* Breathing techniques can be used throughout your day, bringing you from your to-do lists and worries back to the here and now.

In its latest newsletter, The Art of Living Foundation declared downward dog as its pose for June. While at first glance this may seem uncomplicated, I’ve found each time I do it, I find room for improvement.

Some key points to remember in this pose are to keep your head and neck relaxed, between your upper arms; and keep your shoulders away from your ears.

Hold for one to three minutes to get the most benefits.

Among other things, it relieves headaches, insomnia, back pain, and fatigue; stretches shoulders, hamstrings, calves, arches, and hands; strengthens arms and legs; helps relieve stress and energises the body; relieves menstrual discomfort; and improves digestion.

* Follow @editedeating on social media