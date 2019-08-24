The Very Rev Michael Weeder is the Dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: Leon Muller/African News Agency (ANA)

These poems are offered in honour of the women of the parishes I served over the many years of my priesthood: Isabelle Beukes, Elisabeth Storkey, Marjorie Mamputa, Connie Abrahams, Mama Gagu, Isabelle Geduldt, Cherith Thomas, Carol Donson, Nancy Gordon and the many who light our lives with their simple acts of love. Elegy for Fezeka ‘Kwezi’ Kuzwayo

Khwezi, a star ever-constant over all homelands of truth, your moment in measured time secured. Quietly you embraced the immensity of eternity after you came home from Amsterdam as from Mbabane as from homesteads deep in the valleys of your unfathomable sorrow.

You spoke to us even when we would not listen: “I may never be free from the agony of your treachery but will forever cherish the freedom to speak that my father got murdered fighting for.”

Your testimony shamed us for entrusting the shield of the nation to the premeditating violator of your trust and of truth.

The spear of your poem, “I am Khanga”, held high in the clenched hope of your warrior-spirit, sang of your unpretentious wisdom treasuring the textured essence of our shared memories of Africa.

A bright wrap of love binding mothers and babies. “The perfect gift,” you wrote, “for new bride and new mother alike.”

The seed of proverbs and poetry. A marker of history. A celebratory testament to the imagination, This egalitarian fabric, your nightdress, when that night of silence and lies led you back along the sad lanes of your unending exile. Khwezi, ever-constant over all homelands of truth your tender moment in our lives and measured time is secured on the horns of our gratitude for releasing us from the silence which betrayed you and ourselves.

“Something that is loved is never lost”

Toni Morrison (February 18, 1931 - August 5, 2019)

Go, leave us now, Beloved, walk into the welcoming Savannah of your dreams.

Walk without haste through the dawn dew wetness of the fields of eternity. Leave us along the way to the heaven you built line by chapter of every book you wrote about us: the ongoing uncovering of our unloved selves and the pain that never dies.

Leave us, tear blinded: the salted testimony of an ever-remembered love of you who spoke the words that consecrated the early hours of creation when God made woman and all was good. And God, Beloved She laughs at the mention of your name.

Beyond The Night “I have seen the rays of our new South Africa rising”

- Lilian Masediba, September 25, 1911 - March 13, 1980

You gave your all, when mournful clouds shadowed a prodigious hope.

When men bowed their heads to the silence of might you were a joyous clarion, a rising flame.

You surrendered your tender-green days to our future and on an August day you, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph, Sophie Williams and 20 000 front-line women scythed us free of the amnesia that muted the witness of our warrior days - and in the silence before the song - Strijdom fled from the petitions in your seamstress hands.

Now as we remember how 20 000 singing hearts love-songed their lives to the bounded and forgotten we wonder on this day at your prophecy, Ma Lilian, of how “There has never been an age that did not applaud the past and lament the present”.

* The Very Rev Michael Weeder is the Dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Weekend Argus