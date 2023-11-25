Signatura, one of South Africa’s leading property developers, is set to unveil Sunbird - the first residential project in the visionary Riverlands precinct. The 14-hectare mixed-use development on the Liesbeek River, just a 10-minute drive from Cape Town’s CBD, marks a significant milestone in the urban landscape of the Mother City. Founder and Chairperson of Signatura, John Rabie emphasised that Riverlands is one of the most crucial mega-developments Cape Town has seen for decades. “The precinct will house the African headquarters of a major US corporation, a premium supermarket, riverside restaurants and coffee shops, an Eco Park, and a First Nations Heritage Centre celebrating the culture of the Khoi and San people,” he said.

Sunbird: A majestic residential marvel Sunbird - the flagship residential development in Riverlands - is an eight-storey, twin-towered structure designed by the award-winning Vivid Architects. “Sunbird’s 395 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments promise a lifestyle of convenience and quality. All of the apartments boast balconies or terraces, offering stunning views of Devil’s Peak, Lion’s Head, Table Bay, or the Hottentots Holland Mountains.

“This includes a significant number of inclusionary housing units for rental,” added Rabie. Prices start at R1.4 million for studios, R2.1 million for one-bedroom units, and R2.795 million for two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to amenities such as a sun deck with a pool, a gym, reception desk and 24-hour security, and a generator to power the entire building during load shedding. High-speed wi-fi by Bunny Digital will ensure seamless connectivity. All of Sunbird’s studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments boast balconies or terraces, offering stunning views of Devil’s Peak, Lion’s Head, Table Bay or the Hottentots Holland Mountains. Investment opportunities

Rabie encourages early investors; citing the exceptional location and on-site work opportunities along with the allure of Airbnb-friendly short-term letting in Sunbird. The Section 13sex tax incentives for purchasers of five or more units add to the appeal. With a strong demand for long-term rentals expected, Riverlands presents excellent rental income and capital growth prospects.

Riverlands Mall opening next year Situated for easy access to Cape Town’s major highways, Riverlands spans 14-hectares and is a central hub with connections to key areas. The project encompasses offices, retail and residential components. A premium shopping experience is on the horizon in the form of Riverlands Mall - a sleek, high-tech 12 000 square-metre retail centre featuring a mix of specialist stores and restaurants, anchored by a premium South African supermarket brand. Riverlands Mall is now under construction and set to open in November 2024. Sunbird residents will have access to amenities such as a sun deck with a pool, a gym, 24-hour security and high-speed wi-fi. Millions spent on environmental restoration

The Liesbeek River restoration is a focal point, with emphasis on the removal of concrete walls of the existing canal to recreate a natural riverine ecosystem. Indigenous vegetation will enhance the ecological environment - providing a habitat for endemic fauna, including the Western leopard toad and many native bird and fish species. The precinct will offer 65% open landscaped spaces, including a two-hectare Eco Park and six kilometres of running and cycling paths. Sunbird launches on November 30

In summary, Riverlands is not just a development; it’s a promise of an enriched lifestyle, a thriving community, and a forward-thinking approach to urban living – all set against the picturesque backdrop of the Liesbeek River. With construction due to get underway early next year for completion by mid 2025, Riverlands is positioned to redefine Cape Town living. The on-site launch on November 30 is expected to generate brisk sales; marking a new era in Cape Town’s real estate landscape.