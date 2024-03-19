South African Library Week 2024 – fostering social cohesion

The Library and Information Association of South Africa (LIASA) invites you to celebrate South African Library Week (SALW) 2024 – under the theme “Libraries foster social cohesion” – in partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture, Sabinet and EBSCO. All libraries across the country use this annual, week-long event as an opportunity to market their services to users, the broader community, civil society and decision-makers. The aim is to contribute to the understanding of the important role that libraries play in a democratic society. Libraries advance literacy, make the basic human right of freedom of access to information a reality, and promote tolerance and respect among all South Africans.

The theme underscores the crucial role libraries play in uniting communities, as they serve as hubs where people from diverse backgrounds can come together to exchange ideas, learn and engage in cultural and intellectual activities. By providing access to information, technology, resources and programmes, libraries broaden horizons, connect individuals and foster a shared sense of purpose and identity. They also provide safe spaces for marginalised communities to address social and development issues, share experiences and promote social cohesion. SALW will be celebrated from March 18 to 24. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture defines social cohesion as “the degree of social integration and inclusion in communities and society at large, and the extent to which mutual solidarity finds expression among individuals and communities”. Libraries, as community institutions, are central to achieving this ideal.

Libraries stimulate social cohesion by fostering inclusivity Inclusivity is a hallmark of libraries. It is where everyone is welcome; places that foster connection and trust among diverse societal groups. Libraries play an instrumental role in social cohesion by enabling informed community participation, stimulating dialogue and promoting mutual respect among people from diverse backgrounds. They tailor their services to meet community needs, promote lifelong learning and support literacy development. Libraries advance social cohesion by supporting the sustainable development goals

Libraries play a critical role in fostering social cohesion through supporting initiatives and programmes that seek to assist in meeting the sustainable development goals, and in this way address global and national developmental challenges. They provide access to information and contribute to addressing socio-economic disparities, climate justice and environmental awareness, among others. Libraries advance literacy, make the basic human right of freedom of access to information a reality, and promote tolerance and respect among all South Africans. Photo: Freepik Libraries nurture social cohesion through education Libraries actively contribute to nurturing social cohesion by offering educational programmes that strengthen the social fabric of communities. Through these programmes, libraries promote an understanding of diverse cultures, histories, local history and traditions. They also encourage tolerance and enhance literacy skills, which are all essential for social cohesion.